Child dies after being injured by door at fire station in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The City of Scottsdale is investigating an accident over the weekend at a Scottsdale fire station that resulted in the death of a child.

City officials confirmed on Tuesday that a boy younger than 2 years old died after being injured by an apparatus bay door during a tour of Scottsdale Fire Station 601, located near Hayden and McDowell roads.

The child was a relative of a Scottsdale firefighter on duty at the station, according to city officials. The boy was treated on scene by paramedics and was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

City officials released the following statement:

This weekend, a terrible tragedy occurred at Scottsdale Fire Station 601, when a young child visiting the station with family was injured by the apparatus bay doors during a station tour. The child, less than two years old and a relative of a Scottsdale firefighter on duty at the station, received immediate attention by paramedics. He was rushed to the trauma center at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where he subsequently was pronounced deceased. The Scottsdale Fire Department family is deeply saddened by this accident. We are doing all we can to support and care for the firefighters and family members at the station when the accident occurred, and we ask the community’s thoughts and prayers for this child and his family.

The city is investigating the incident.