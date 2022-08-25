Chick-fil-A's grilled nuggets, grilled filets have undeclared dairy allergen

Chick-fil-A is alerting its restaurants and customers after their grilled nuggets and grilled filets were found to have an undeclared dairy allergen.

In a statement on its website, Chick-fil-A said its supplier notified them that they had "unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen in the recipe for our Grilled Filets and Grilled Nuggets."

Kids with Food Allergies, a division of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, posted about the mishap on its Facebook page. Many of the commenters expressed concern and frustration about the allergen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 and 13 children have a food allergy.

Chick-fil-A said it's working with the supplier to make sure the allergen is removed.