Cheslie Kryst: 2019 Miss USA winner dies at 30

NEW YORK — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program "Extra," has died.

Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Kryst's family said Sunday in a statement, according to People. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on."

Kryst was crowned Miss USA in May 2019. Her win marked the first time three Black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

Kryst competed at the Miss Universe pageant in 2019 and worked as a commentator for the 2021 Miss Universe pageant last month.

According to CNN, Kryst was also an attorney who hoped to reform the U.S.'s justice system. Her work in law centered around helping those who may have been unjustly sentenced get reduced punishments.

Kryst competed in track and field in college while attending the University of South Carolina. In a tweet on Sunday, the school's athletic department said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of her passing.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.