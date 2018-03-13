One dead after chartered bus carrying high school students flips in Alabama

(CNN) -- A bus carrying Houston-area band students crashed in Baldwin County, Alabama, on Tuesday morning, officials said, closing down Interstate 10 in both directions near the Florida state line.

A video of the crash shot in the early morning showed a bus on its side in a grassy aqueduct or ravine as rescuers with flashlights scoured the area. Firefighters looked down from a bridge, a line of emergency vehicles lining the road leading up to the bridge.

The extent of the injuries is not known, but the Baldwin County Coroner's Office told CNN it is responding to the scene. Local media outlets in Mobile and Houston report that at least one person has died.

The bus' front axle appeared separated from the vehicle and at least two doors to luggage compartments had been ripped off the side. The roof of the bus also appeared damaged.

"A charter bus transporting Channelview High School band students was involved in an accident on Interstate 10 in Alabama early this morning. At this time, details are limited," said Mark Kramer, a spokesman for Channelview Independent School District in unincorporated Harris County, Texas.

Several units are on the scene, including helicopters that are taking patients to medical centers in Baldwin County, Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.

Baldwin County runs up the eastern edge of Mobile. Bay Minette is its county seat.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.