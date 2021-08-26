Celebrity chef Guy Fieri helps feed those battling Dixie Fire

Food Network star Guy Fieri stopped to help feed the people battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California.

The Lassen County Sheriff's Office posted pictured with Fieri on Facebook.

"Guy and his partners are feeding all of the fire personnel and other public safety personnel assigned to the Dixie Fire," the post said.

Fieri, who lives in Northern California, also gave a "shoutout" to Humboldt and Mendocino firefighters on Twitter.

"Thanks for all you do," he said.

Shoutout to Humboldt and Mendocino Firefighters working the Dixie fire! Thanks for all you do! pic.twitter.com/5t4FmUB2VT — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 25, 2021

The Dixie Fire started July 13 and has grown to become one of the largest wildfires in California history.

It has consumed 735,064 acres and is 45% contained, according to Cal Fire.