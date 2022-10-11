Carbon monoxide leak reported at Pa. day care sending children to the ER

Authorities told WFMZ-TV that 27 people have been transported to nearby hospitals following a carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown, Pa., day care.

Capt. John Christopher told WFMZ that officials got a 911 call of a child becoming unconscious. When first responders arrived, they were alerted to the presence of carbon monoxide.

Christopher said patients were taken to four different hospitals.

It’s unclear what caused the carbon monoxide leak.

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said carbon monoxide poisoning causes 400 unintentional deaths in the U.S every year and over 20,000 emergency room visits.

