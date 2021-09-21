Watch
Canadians re-elect Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party

Francois Walschaerts/AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for photographers during arrival for a EU-Canada summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Francois Walschaerts, Pool via AP)
Belgium EU Canada Summit
Posted at 11:14 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 23:15:24-04

TORONTO (AP) — Canadians have given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in parliamentary elections, according to projections by the Canadian Press and Canada’s television networks.

But it is unclear whether his gamble to win a majority of seats paid off in Monday's election.

The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and now appears to have led his party to the top finish in two elections since.

Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic.

Trudeau's main challenger, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, said vaccinations are a personal health decision. Trudeau is in favor of vaccine mandates.

Going into the election, Trudeau received an endorsement from former U.S. President Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton also expressed her support for Trudeau.

