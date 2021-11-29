Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Canada taps into reserve amid maple syrup shortage

items.[0].image.alt
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, Scott Dunn shows a visitor the different grades of maple syrup produced this season at the Dunn Family Maple sugar house in Buxton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Scott Dunn
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 13:26:08-05

The maple syrup industry in Canada has encountered a sticky situation.

Due to supply shortages, NPR and the Washington Post reported that the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers is tapping into its reserves.

The news outlets reported that the Canadian-supported organization will release about 50 million pounds of maple syrup.

According to the Canadian government, 75% of the world's maple syrup is produced in Canada.

The Canadian group said it produced 133 million pounds of the sweet nectar this year.

But demand for it has jumped 21% compared to last year, which has led to the shortage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!