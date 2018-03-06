California torture case: Teen who escaped from home posted videos, pictures on social media

One of the children allegedly held captive by her parents in a California home posted video and photos on secret social media accounts, according to ABC News.

ABC News obtained video from a YouTube account that offers short glimpses inside the Turpin family home in Perris. The YouTube account belongs to the 17-year-old Turpin daughter who escaped the house and notified authorities.

The girl used an alias on the account, ABC News reported.

The YouTube account includes clips of the teen singing songs she says she wrote herself and playing with one of the family's two dogs. One of the girl's video clips includes a look at a room with clothes scattered everywhere.

The most recent clip on the account was posted about a week before she escaped from the home.

ABC News also reported the teen had an Instagram page -- also using an alias -- that featured selfies, photos of animals and images of singer Justin Bieber.

