Buffalo mass shooting suspect to plead guilty Monday, family member of victim says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron is set to plead guilty on Monday, a family member of one of the victims has confirmed to 7 News.

The story was first reported by The Buffalo News.

The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly Markets on May 14 and opening fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others in what investigators have called a racist attack.

The suspect faces state charges and federal charges in two separate cases.

The state charges include:

Domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree

10 counts of murder in the first degree

10 counts of murder in the second degree, as a hate crime

Three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that the suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday on the state charges but could not confirm anything further. A family member of one of the victims said the suspect is expected to plead guilty.

The suspect also faces 27 counts in a federal case, which includes hate crime and firearm charges.

Speaking at an unrelated press conference Thursday morning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown acknowledged the report that the suspect would plead guilty Monday and said "it will open up that wound again, but I think it's good that this individual is pleading guilty."

In October New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Brown announced the establishment of the "May 14th Memorial Commission." The commission will develop and advise a plan to build a physical memorial in East Buffalo to memorialize the life and legacy of the victims.

Monday marked six months since the shooting and tributes were held to honor the memory of those who died.

This story was originally reported by Anthony Reyes on wkbw.com.