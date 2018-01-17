Bright light and loud sound heard throughout Michigan

(WXYZ) - Scripps affiliate WXYZ in Detroit is receiving many news tips about a bright flash of light and loud noise that has been heard throughout southeast Michigan.

Reports are coming in from Ypsilanti Township to Clarkston to Grosse Isle.

At this point, it cannot be determined what caused it. However, the National Weather Service has issued a tweet saying it was a meteor.

Some people have posted videos to YouTube.

Jeez, just saw a big flash and then a huge boom. Meteor over SE Michigan. — Kevin Rupp (@LabratSR) January 17, 2018

Freaky bright flash in the sky...must be a meteor. To cold for lightning...both cameras picked it up. pic.twitter.com/4SpnL9s8la — ;) (@MelTXD) January 17, 2018

VIDEO: A meteor (or something) just landed in Detroit/Windsor area a few minutes ago, seeing reports that it shook houses. (📷: IG/moorethrottle) pic.twitter.com/q8XSCG9JVr — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018