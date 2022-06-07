Boy fights Muscular Dystrophy and ghosts with customized 'Ghostbusters' wheelchair

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A boy who has been fighting Muscular Dystrophy his whole life can now do so while fighting ghosts, living through his favorite movie on his newly customized 'Ghostbusters' wheelchair.

The reveal took place after Carter won a nationwide contest through the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Magic Wheelchair.

Magic Wheelchair promotes inclusion and self-expression for people with disabilities by transforming their wheelchairs and partnering with MDA every year to customize a wheelchair for a child with a neuromuscular disease.

"The great thing about Magic Wheelchair, they allow the child to pick whatever theme they want and it was the theme he came up with on his own, he likes the new movie Ghostbuster and that's the movie the chose," said Erin Randall, Director of the Firefighter Partnership with MDA.

Carter has Ullrich Congenital Muscular Dystrophy (CMD).

He turned 9-years old last week with a low-key celebration as he was recovering from his 13th surgery.

The unveiling of his new wheelchair is the ultimate birthday gift for the boy who has watched the new 'Ghostbusters: After Life' movie more than mom can count.

"I don't even know how many times he had us watch it," mom Tara Rhodes said. "He's been driving his wheelchair since he was 2, that is his means of transportation. He has always been independent but having something for him that is something he loves, it's amazing."

The wheelchair was complete with a proton pack, Muncher the monster, and a ghost catcher robot that Carter can control with an Xbox remote. All while also wearing the signature beige Ghostbusting uniform with a patch that now reads 'Carter'.

"It's really cool," Carter said, and "I really like the movie."

"Just seeing the joy in his face, it was everything," his mom Tara added.

This story was first reported by Nadeen Yanes at WFTX in Fort Myers, Fla.