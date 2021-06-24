Watch
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

Mother considered possible person of interest
WPLG via CNN
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 17:03:10-04

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Police are looking into reports that the mother of two young girls found dead in a South Florida canal was offering to baptize people in the canal a day earlier.

Lauderhill police identified the sisters Wednesday as 7-year-old Daysha Hogan and 9-year-old Destiny Hogan.

Investigators identified the girls’ mother, Tinessa Hogan, as a possible person of interest.

Hogan has been taken into custody, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Destiny’s body was spotted Tuesday afternoon outside a condominium complex in Lauderhill, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

Daysha’s body was found just before 9 p.m., not far from where the first body was located.

