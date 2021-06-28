Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Blinken meets Pope Francis, gets VIP tour of Sistine Chapel

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool
pope.jpeg
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 05:58:02-04

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has received VIP treatment at the Vatican, getting a private tour of the Sistine Chapel before he met with Pope Francis.

There were no immediate details Monday of the two men's closed-door talks in the Apostolic Palace.

Last year, when the Trump administration sent U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Rome for a conference on religious freedom, Francis didn't grant him a meeting.

Vatican officials at the time said that was to avoid any suggestion of favoritism ahead of the U.S. presidential election that brought Blinken's boss, President Joe Biden, to power.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Lansing Mayoral Debate

Downtown - Old Town - REO Town

Watch the 2021 Lansing Mayoral Debate