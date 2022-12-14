Bipartisan framework agreement announced by lawmakers to fund US government

Top negotiators in Congress released a statement on Tuesday announcing an agreement that would mark a significant move towards funding the U.S. government before the end of 2022.

Patrick Leahy, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he and GOP member of the House Appropriations Committee Richard Shelby have agreed on a "bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow" then to "finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the president." They were joined by House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro in that agreement.

Congress is poised to pass an extension, by Friday, that will avert a shutdown of the U.S. government.

As I said last week, Republicans will soon be in the majority and in the driver's seat to fight for our priorities.



That's why every Republican should be a NO on Democrats' lame-duck omnibus bill. pic.twitter.com/o7hefazgqR — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 13, 2022

According to reports, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy told House Republican lawmakers in a closed-door meeting he would be a "hell no" on agreeing to a full-year government spending package, citing sources in the room who were privy to the comment.

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Congressional negotiators were "very close" to a "broadly appealing" spending agreement.