BioNTech now turning its attention to cancer after promising data shows tumors shrinking in mice

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2010 file photo, a radiologist checks mammograms in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 09, 2021
A German biotechnology company that developed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is now turning its attention to cancer.

In the journal Science Translational Medicine, BioNTech researchers said they've seen a great promise after a recent trial showed tumors shrinking in mice, including those with more than one tumor, by using "a saline-formulated mixture of four mRNAs delivered by intratumoral injection."

"The combination led to robust antitumor immune responses and tumor regression in multiple mouse models, including models with more than one tumor," the researchers said.

According to the promising data, the experimental treatment contained four mRNAs, including interleukin-12 (IL-12) single chain, interferon-α, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, and IL-15 sushi.

With the success of these latest results, researchers said clinical testing is now underway.

