Bindi Irwin shares 10-year endometriosis battle

Australian animal activist Bindi Irwin says she underwent surgery for endometriosis.

The disease happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. It can be extremely painful and cause infertility issues.

In a post on Instagram, Irwin said she had been living with the pain for 10 years.

"Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain," she said.

Irwin stated that she tried to function through the pain after a doctor told her it was something she had to deal with as a woman.

After 10 years of living with the pain, Irwin said a friend put her on a path that ultimately led to the surgery.

"Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was," Irwin wrote. "Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain."

Irwin said doctors found and removed 37 lesions and a cyst.

"I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming," Irwin said.

Irwin shared her story because she said she wants to end the stigma around the disease.

"Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers," Irwin said.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, endometriosis affects up to 10% of American women between the ages of 25 and 40.