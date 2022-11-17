Watch Now
Bills announce Sunday's game against Browns moved to Detroit due to massive snowstorm

The game is being moved due to an expected snowstorm
Adrian Kraus | Associated Press
FILE - Snow covers the field at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the Buffalo disrupts the Bills ability to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 17, 2022
CLEVELAND — After monitoring Buffalo’s forecast for days, the NFL has decided to move the Cleveland Browns game against the Bills to Detroit because Buffalo expects to be hit with a massive snowstorm.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's game against the Browns will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit," the Buffalo Bills tweeted.

The Bills added that the kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., WKBW reported.

The team said details regarding tickets and other game day information will be "announced shortly."

Snow showers and squalls were expected for the tailgate and the game, with heavy snowfall forecast this weekend into the tailgate.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 20s in Buffalo, with wind chills in the teens. Snow totals are expected to reach several feet this weekend.

The last time the Bills had a game moved due to snow was in 2014. The team was scheduled to face the New York Jets at home, but the game was moved to Detroit.

With Sunday's game being moved to Detroit, WKBW reported that the Bills would be playing in Detroit twice in the same week as the team is scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.

