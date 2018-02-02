Billionaire, philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. has died at age 80

The Huntsman Cancer Institute as confirmed the death of Jon Huntsman Sr., a Utah billionaire and philanthropist.

No further details were immediately available, according to FOX13 in Salt Lake City.

Hunstman was 80 years. He donated more than 1 billion dollars to charity throughout his life, and funded the institute, which focuses on cancer research.

Huntsman was the only American to ever receive the Armenian Medal of Honor, Fox13 reports.