Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden’s overall approval rating sits at 63%

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this May 5, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is plunging into the next phase of his administration with the steady approval of a majority of Americans, buoyed in particular by the public's broad backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also shows an uptick in Americans' overall optimism about the state of the country. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 08:09:24-04

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Joe Biden is entering the next phase of his administration with the steady approval of a majority of Americans. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows Biden is buoyed in particular by the public’s broad backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s overall approval rating sits at 63%. When it comes to the new Democratic president’s handling of the pandemic, 71% of Americans approve. That includes about half of Republicans. The AP-NORC poll also shows an uptick in Americans’ overall optimism about the state of the country.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!