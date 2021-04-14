Watch
Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 11:04 PM, Apr 13, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invitation to Biden on Tuesday, asking him to share his "vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The speech will come just before Biden’s 100th day in office, and will provide him an opportunity to update the American public on his progress toward fulfilling his promises. It will also give him a chance to make the case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled earlier this month.

