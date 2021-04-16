Watch
Biden takes action to speed refugee admission, doesn't raise Trump's historically low cap

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. More than a dozen Senate Democrats sent a letter on Friday, April 16, 2021, to Biden highlighting the woeful environmental track record of his Brazilian counterpart and urging him to condition any support for Amazon preservation on significant progress reducing deforestation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 12:58:26-04

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has signed an emergency determination that officials say will speed refugee admissions to the U.S., but he did not lift his predecessor’s historically low cap of 15,000 refugees for this year.

Biden, instead, is adjusting the allocation limits set by former President Donald Trump, which officials say have been the driving factor in reducing refugee admissions this year.

The new allocations provide more slots for refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Central America and lift Trump's restrictions on resettlements from Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

The White House said Friday it intends to use all 15,000 slots under the existing cap.

According to the Associated Press, Biden pledged to raise the refugee cap for the next fiscal year to 125,000, but acknowledged it would be a difficult task.

“It’s going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged, but that’s precisely what we’re going to do,” Biden said in February at the State Department.

At the White House press briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki attempted to explain the delay in Biden's action on the refugee cap.

“It took us some time to see and evaluate how ineffective, or how trashed in some ways the refugee processing system had become, and so we had to rebuild some of those muscles and put it back in place,” she said.

