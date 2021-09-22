Watch
Biden speaks with Macron following tensions over submarine deal

Brendan Smialowski/AP
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a plenary session during a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels. French President Emmanuel Macron expects "clarifications and clear commitments" from President Joe Biden in a call to be held later on Wednesday to address the submarines' dispute, Macron's office said. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:42:42-04

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone Wednesday.

The conversation followed displeasure from the French after the U.S. entered a deal to help Australia build nuclear-powered submarines.

Prior to the deal, Australia had an agreement with the French to obtain submarines.

According to a joint statement from Biden and Macron, “the two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefitted from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners.”

The French ambassador, who was pulled from Washington, will return to the U.S. next week, the statement says.

The ambassador will be tasked with working with high-level U.S. officials “toward common objectives.”

Biden, who reaffirmed the strategic importance of the French in the Indo-Pacific region, will meet with Macon in October to “reach shared understandings and maintain momentum in this process.”

