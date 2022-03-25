Biden meets with troops, humanitarian leaders in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week has given him a chance to underscore the U.S. commitment to protect a key NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep.

Biden met on Friday with American soldiers who are serving alongside Polish troops on NATO’s eastern flank.

"We're in a new phase, your generation. We're in an inflection point," Biden told the troops. "I don't want to sound philosophic here, but you're in the midst of a fight between democracies and oligarchs."

Biden also made time to have pizza with members of the 82nd Airborne Division.

The president then went on to meet with Humanitarian leaders in Poland. Sitting beside Polish President Andrzej Duda, Biden reiterated his feelings about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The single most important thing that we can do from the outset is keep the democracies united in our opposition and our effort to curtail the devastation that is occurring at the hands of a man who, quite frankly, I think is a war criminal, and -- and I think will meet the legal definition of that as well," Biden said.

Biden also thanked everyone for their work in support of the Ukrainian people.