Biden administration says it has shipped out 200 million free COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it has shipped 200 million free COVID-19 tests to homes across the country.

"Eighty-five percent of the initial orders are now out the door," said White House COVID-19 response team coordinator Jeff Zients.

He added that the remaining orders will be shipped in the "next several days."

The Biden administration began shipping free at-home tests after facing criticism for test shortages as the omicron variant was surging.

COVIDTests.gov launched in mid-January. It allows people to order four free tests per household.

The tests are sent via USPS First Class mail in the continental U.S., and through Priority Mail in Alaska, Hawaii and in U.S. territories.

Zients praised the Postal Service for its efforts.

"Once the package ships, over 60% are delivered within 24 hours and 90% in 48 hours," Zients said.

Zients said the U.S. has contracts ready for an additional 800 million tests.