Bald eagle dies after being shot in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — A wounded bald eagle that was found in Franklin, Wisconsin, has died, officials said Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said the bird was shot. It reportedly survived its first surgery last week, but went into cardiac arrest on Monday during a "complex and specialized surgery." The surgery was meant to stabilize his fracture and treat injuries.

Despite CPR and other life-saving measures, the eagle passed died, the humane society stated.

"We cannot thank the community enough for the compassion and support shown for this special patient while our team of wildlife rehabilitators worked tirelessly over the past several days trying to save him," a statement from the humane society says. "We appreciate the heroic efforts of the expert medical team at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital Milwaukee, and the officials with the DNR, whom we have been working with closely on this case. We are mourning the loss of this eagle alongside our community."

Authorities say this was the eagle purposefully shot in Southeast Wisconsin this year.

A person first spotted it on the ground in a heavily wooded residential area. The Good Samaritan called the state's Natural Resources department and told the warden that the eagle was unable to fly and looked badly injured. Investigators are still trying to find out who shot the eagle.

Killing a bald eagle is a federal crime. Anyone convicted of this charge faces a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Federal law also prevents anyone from possessing any part of an eagle including their feathers.

This story was originally reported by Jason Danbeck on tmj4.com.