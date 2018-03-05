Baby gator found near Target in Florida

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Indian River County, Florida were on alligator patrol Friday.

The sheriff's office received a call about an alligator on the loose at a local Target.

Deputies Bobby Gage and Victoria Pianelli were called to the scene to inspect the situation.

Pictures on the the sheriff's office Facebook page show the deputies calmly holding the little reptile.

They later returned the alligator to a retention pond behind the store.