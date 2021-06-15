Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Autopsy: Mother overdosed, infant starved to death

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks/jakerbreaker
File - Police lights shine at night
Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 11.52.09 AM.png
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 16:12:07-04

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows a 1-year-old child found dead with his mother at a Tennessee home starved to death and the woman died of a drug overdose.

The bodies of the mother and son were found in February at their home in Portland, about 35 miles northeast of Nashville. The woman's 3-year-old daughter was found alive.

News outlets reported that autopsy results released Monday show the mother’s cause of death to be drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl. The 15-month-old boy died of starvation and dehydration. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Officials say they were found by a probation officer making a home visit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!