Baby abandoned at Arizona airport with note

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Airport Authority police released new information Tuesday about a baby that was abandoned at Tucson International Airport on Jan. 14.

The baby was located in a women's room at about 9:30 p.m. near the rental car counters. The person who found the newborn boy could not locate his mother.

Airport firefighters checked the baby before it was sent to a hospital.

Surveillance videos released by authorities show a woman apparently arriving from a flight, then walking with a covered bundle toward the bathroom. There, she dropped off the infant at a changing table inside the women's restroom.

She left a note with the baby. It read:

Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find me a good home. I just want what is best for him only it is not me. Please. I'm sorry.

The woman who dropped off the baby is believed to be in her 20s, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet seven inches with dark hair. She was wearing a crochet beanie, a dark jacket, dark yoga pants, a backpack and a purple neck pillow.

The child was transported to the hospital for care.

Police found items in the women's bathroom trash can -- including a white camisole, a green pair of lace underwear and a black pair of sweat pants, all with blood and bodily fluids -- that possibly belonged to the woman.