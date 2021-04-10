Audubon Zoo debuts its newest addition, a Sumatran orangutan infant

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans introduced its newest member of the family on Wednesday: a 5-week-old Sumatran orangutan.

The unnamed child was kept behind the scenes so the child could bond with first-time mom Reece.

"The day has finally arrived!," the zoo posted on Facebook. "Guests can now see Reese and her infant exploring outdoors with Jambi, Feliz, Bulan, and Menari."

The zoo cautioned that while Reese is getting used to her routine with the child, she and the infant won't be visible at all times, although they have inside/outside access.

In an interview with NOLA.com, Audubon Zoo's Curator of Primates Liz Wilson said Reece has taken to motherhood swimmingly, saying she has "a natural flair to caring for her child."