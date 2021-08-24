At least a dozen still unaccounted for after Tennessee flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) -- Tennessee officials published an updated list of those who are still unaccounted for following catastrophic flooding that's already responsible for at least 22 deaths.

According to the Waverly Department of Public Safety, 12 people were still unaccounted for Monday afternoon.

The victims, including children, were killed when the rising waters tore through Humphreys, Hickman, Houston and Dickson Counties early Saturday morning.

The City of Waverly was the hardest hit.

The National Weather Service says up to 17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, triple the forecast and shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said they're still doing welfare checks, but there is a possibility that the death toll will go up over the next few days.

Charline Bradley said her family lost everything in the floods.

“Our friends and our family and our people that we... is all that matters. There is nothing material that matters. Our town of Waverly has been devastated, and those are the things that I can't imagine. So in my devastation, I know that it's going to get better over time,” Bradely said.

This story was first reported by Laken Bowles on NewsChannel5.com.