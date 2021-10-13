Watch
Art or censorship? Expo shows just top of famed David statue

Posted at 2:32 AM, Oct 13, 2021
One of the most talked about attractions at the world’s fair underway in Dubai is a towering statue made of marble dust that’s raising eyebrows just as its original form did more than 500 years ago.

At Italy’s pavilion, a 3D replica of Michelangelo’s David stands tall.

For most visitors, though, David’s head is all they will see as they tour the pavilion.

Only VIPs with special access will be able to catch a full view of the statue at Dubai’s Expo 2020.

The original David is nude and some visitors see the limited view as a form of artistic censorship.

Others say his presentation is a form of artistic expression.

