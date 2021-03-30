Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Arkansas governor signs transgender sports ban into law

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
A gay pride flag flutters with the American flag at Seattle's City Hall for the month of June to recognize the LGBTQ community during pride month, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Seattle.
PrideFlag.jpg
Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 06:31:53-04

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' Republican governor has signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the move Thursday afternoon. It makes Arkansas the second state so far this year to enact such a restriction.

The bans have faced objections from medical and child-welfare groups that say it would have devastating impacts on transgender youth.

Hutchinson said he believes the new law will help promote and maintain fairness in women's sports. Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for similar bans this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters