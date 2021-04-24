Watch
America's gas-fueled vehicles imperil Biden's climate goals

FILE - In this April 22, 2014 file photo, drivers enter Sacramento on Highway 50 to come to a near stand still as traffic backs up in West Sacramento, Calif.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 12:56:22-04

DETROIT (AP) — For President Joe Biden to reach his goal of cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, big pollution reductions will have to come from someplace other than automotive tailpipes.

That’s because there are just too many gas-powered passenger vehicles on U.S. roads today _ roughly 279 million.

Experts say they can't be replaced by electric vehicles in less than a decade. That means bigger cuts will have to come from other sectors of the economy.

Most of the cuts likely will come from electric powerplant emissions, as well as methane gas emissions from oil wells and changes in chemicals used for air conditioning and refrigeration.

