American Kennel Club releases list of most popular dogs

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

This is the 31st time the Labrador has topped the AKC's list of most popular dogs.

"The Lab’s temperament and versatility are just two of the traits that contribute to its perennial popularity," the AKC said in a statement.

The French bulldog and golden retriever were the second and third most popular dogs in 2021.

The poodle gained in popularity. The organization said it moved back up to the top five for the first time since 1997.

AKC Most Popular Dogs