Again, Alex Jones fails to show at Sandy Hook suit deposition

Infowars host Alex Jones has defied a Connecticut judge's order to show up for a deposition in a lawsuit by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, over Jones calling the massacre a hoax.

Thursday was the second straight day that Jones did not appear for the deposition in Austin, Texas, where Jones and Infowars are based. He cited undisclosed health problems. It's not clear what penalties he may face. The Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages to the Sandy Hook families in November. A trial on how much he should pay them is set for August.

“Somebody on death row is allowed to go get their medical treatment, and hearings and things are postponed. But I’m treated worse than somebody on death row,” Jones said in prerecorded comments broadcast on his show Thursday.

Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis said, “Mr. Jones cannot unilaterally decide to continue to engage in his broadcasts, but refuse to participate in a deposition.”