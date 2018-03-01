After Delta drops support for NRA, Ga. lawmakers retaliate by dropping tax break

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:45PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:45PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:02PM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 4 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 11:38AM EST expiring March 2 at 11:37AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
After Delta drops support for NRA, Ga. lawmakers retaliate by dropping tax break
CNN , Scripps National
5:35 PM, Mar 1, 2018
In retribution for Delta ending its support for the NRA following a mass shooting that killed 17 at a high school in Parkland, Florida, the Republican-held Georgia Senate ended a jet fuel sales tax break for Delta that could cost the company up to $50 million.
The bill, which has already been approved by the state's majority GOP House, is said to have the support of Governor Nathan Deal.
"Disagreement on key issues of our time should not prevent Georgians from keeping more of their hard-earned dollars," he said at a press conference Wednesday.
Deal said he would find "a pathway forward for the elimination of sales tax on jet fuel, which is non-negotiable."
Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle, a Republican who is running for governor, said earlier in the week that companies can't "attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.".
Delta has yet to respond publicly to the lawmakers.
Delta, headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the state's largest employers.Democrats in other states took the opportunity to invite the airline to do business with them instead.
"Virginia is for lovers and airline hubs," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said on Twitter. "You're welcome here any time."