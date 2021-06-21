A pair of pen pals meet in person for the first time in 50 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) -- Canon City, Colorado, resident, Rita Stoker Click and her friend, and Virginia native, Teresa Twine McNease, became pen pals in 1971. There was something about their friendship that made it so special, they decided to stay in touch for 50 years.

Rita and Teresa have been spending the weekend together in-person for the very first time in 50 years. From divorce to other struggles, the two have helped one another get through some of the biggest hardships of their lives. But they were only around ten years old when they decided to become friends forever.

The pair started writing at a very young age, but it didn’t take long for them to realize the number of things they have in common. And over the years, they have helped on another get through life’s hardships, including divorces and personal struggles.

Teresa is afraid of flying but she decided to put her fear aside and take the leap of faith to visit Rita this weekend. The pair said life is too short to wait any longer. And the moment they saw one another at the Denver International Airport was rather special.

“And so we grabbed each other and we both promised we weren’t going to cry. It was just so wonderful seeing her. And to actually touch her, and see her and know she’s right here in front of me. I’m looking forward to the next visit, she’s asking me to live here and it wasn’t for my job, I’d be right here,” said Teresa.

“Cause she’s special. She’s my best friend. My big sister even though she’s littler than me. Like she said, we’ve got so much in common. I mean what’s not to love? She’s going to make me cry,” said Rita.

But, becoming best friends in the early 70s went against the social norms because both were from different demographics.

“And she sent me her picture and I said, she’s Caucasian, she might not want write because I’m a black girl. And she said, it doesn’t matter if you were pink, or purple or polka dots, or got some green here. Just, the color thing didn’t matter to us. It didn’t matter to she and I,” said Teresa.

Rita says being best friends with Teresa has helped shape her and she couldn’t imagine doing life without her sister.

This story originally reported by Caroline Peters on KOAA.com.