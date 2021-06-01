Watch
A direction home: Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late

Heights Libraries
In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights Libraries in Ohio, holds the Bob Dylan double album "Self Portrait" borrowed in 1973 by eighth-grader Howard Simon he returned recently 48 years overdue. (Heights Libraries via AP)
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 17:29:54-04

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A man living in San Francisco has mailed a Bob Dylan double album back to an Ohio library where it was overdue by 48 years.

Howard Simon recently sent the album along with a letter to the Heights Libraries system outside Cleveland, apologizing for his tardiness.

Simon checked out Dylan's “Self Portrait” as an eighth-grader. The 73-year-old Simon says he found it between two other Dylan albums in his personal vinyl collection.

His letter says the album cover is a little battered after his assorted travels but the records themselves remain in good shape.

He sent the library $175 and his own album.

The library told him don't think twice, it's all right.

