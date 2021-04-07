A chance to 'rise': St. Louis elects 1st Black female mayor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who has been outspoken in her criticism of the criminal justice system's "arrest and incarcerate" model, will take over leadership of a city in the midst of yet another wave of violent crime after winning election as mayor on Tuesday.

Jones defeated Alderwoman Cara Spencer in the general election.

According to The Associated Press, Jones defeated Spencer with 51.7% to 47.8%, based on unofficial results posted on the city’s website.

She will become St. Louis's first Black female mayor when she is sworn on April 20.

Jones is a former state representative who has been treasurer since 2013.

She will replace incumbent Mayor Lyda Krewson, who announced in November she would not seek a second term.

Krewson is the city's first woman mayor.

When Jones takes office, she will face challenges. According to The AP, through Tuesday, the city has recorded 46 killings, which is 10 ahead of last year's.

Jones has promised to hire more social workers, mental health counselors, and substance abuse counselors, rather than hiring more officers, The AP reported.