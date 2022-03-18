5 PhysiciansCare brand over-the-counter drugs recalled over child-resistant packaging concerns

Several PhysiciansCare over-the-counter brand drugs sold on Amazon and FSAstore are being recalled because they failed to meet child-resistant packaging requirements.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said Acme United recalled five products because the product's packaging is not child-resistant which poses a risk of poisoning if young children swallow the contents.

The company said about 165,000 drugs that are being recalled were purchased from February 2014 through June 2021.

The products being recalled are listed in the table below:

Product Drug Tablet amount Extra Strength Non-Aspirin Acetaminophen (500 mg) 50 tablets 100 tablets 250 tablets 500 tablets 2 boxes of 100 tablets each Aspirin Aspirin (325 mg) 50 tablets 100 tablets 250 tablets 500 tablets Extra Strength Pain Reliever Acetaminophen (250 mg) Aspirin (250 mg) 100 tablets 250 tablets Ibuprofen Ibuprofen (200 mg) 100 tablets 250 tablets 500 tablets 2 boxes of 100 tablets each Medication Station / Multi-Pack Acetaminophen (500 mg) Aspirin (325 mg) Ibuprofen (200 mg) 4 boxes of 100 tablets each with outer station 4 boxes of 100 tablets each without outer station

To receive a refund, consumers should contact Acme United for information on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.