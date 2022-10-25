5.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Bay Area

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was in San Jose and could be felt in San Francisco. A series of aftershocks followed.

The San Jose Fire Department and San Jose Police Department said they hadn't received any reports of injuries or damage.

The San Francisco Fire Department also said it hadn't received reports of damage. However, the department encouraged people have a "go bag" ready in case of any type of emergency.

State officials said they are working with local officials to determine whether the earthquake caused any unforeseen problems.

The 5.1 earthquake is reportedly the largest to hit the bay area in eight years.