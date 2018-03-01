42 percent of nonsmokers say they should get extra vacation days, survey says

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:45PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:45PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:02PM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 4 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 11:38AM EST expiring March 2 at 11:37AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
(WXYZ) - More than 40 percent of nonsmokers feel they should get 3-5 extra vacation days, according to a survey.
E-cigarette maker Halo surveyed over 1,000 employed Americans about how fair they feel smoke breaks really are.
Twenty-eight percent of smokers also felt that nonsmokers should be given three to five extra vacation days. However, the majority of smokers, 38 percent, didn't think nonsmokers should be given extra vacation days at all.
The survey found that the average smoker spends roughly six days each year on smoke breaks at work. On average, Americans would give up smoking for 11 extra vacation days each year. Americans also believed companies should offer incentives for employees to quit smoking.
The survey comes after nonsmoking employees at a Japanese agency received an additional six days of paid vacation time.