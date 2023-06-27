41 Michigan shelters participating in next Empty the Shelters adoption event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BISSELL Pet Foundation is set to host its next Empty the Shelters event, with 41 shelters in Michigan expected to participate!

The latest effort to find loving homes for animals at reduced adoption fees is scheduled to take place July 6–31 at more than 335 shelters across 44 states, according to BISSELL.

We’re told adoption fees will be set at $50 or less for each cat or dog.

View this interactive map to find the nearest participating shelter.

This summer’s adoption event is the first held in partnership with MetLife Pet Insurance.

“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury," says BISSELL Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell. "Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can't afford treatment. This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through 'Empty the Shelters' and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

BISSELL says its Empty the Shelters initiative has found homes for nearly 158,000 pets since its inception.

