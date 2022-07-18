4 wounded, 1 killed in shooting at an Indiana park

BEECH GROVE — A violent day in central Indiana continued Sunday evening when four people were shot — one fatally — at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove.

According to Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley, officers responded to the 800 block of Ninth Avenue in Beech Grove. Upon arrival, officers located four people shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the three others shot, one is listed in critical condition. Two victims were reported stable. All three were transported to local hospitals.

According to Buckley, there was no active threat to the community. He urged citizens to avoid the area and stay home.

Buckley said the shooting occurred during a vigil, but he was not sure what the vigil was for.

Rep. Mitch Gore went to Twitter to voice his frustration with the shootings in Beech Grove and Greenwood.

WRTV / Screenshot

Earlier on Sunday, a gunman killed three and injured two in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis mall. The gunman was fatally wounded by a witness.

This article was written by James Howell Jr. for WRTV.