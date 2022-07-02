3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment

A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a 29th floor balcony of a New York City apartment building in Harlem.

A police spokesperson said officers found the injured toddler on Saturday morning lying on a 3rd floor scaffolding after receiving a 911 call. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said police believe the child exited through a window, but exactly how that occurred is under investigation. Police are speaking with two individuals who were in the apartment at the time of the child's fall. The case remains under investigation.

New York City law requires owners of buildings with three or more apartments to install window guards if a child age 10 years or younger lives there or if a tenant or occupant requests them. It’s unclear whether window guards were installed in this particular apartment.