3 of the 4 victims killed in 2 plane crash at Nevada airport identified

LAS VEGAS — Officials in Nevada have released some of the names of the victims who died in a plane crash on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office identified two of the victims as 82-year-old Donald Stuart Goldberg and 76-year-old Carol Ann Scanlon.

Both deaths were ruled accidental and due to blunt force trauma.

On Wednesday, friends identified 47-year-old Zachary Rainey as one of the victims that died.

They said he was close to getting his license to become a pilot and left behind two boys. Rainey's family approved this GoFundMe if people would like to support it.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport around noon local time Sunday.

Preliminary information by officials indicate that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed into a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

Two people were aboard each aircraft, officials said.