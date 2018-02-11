3 die in Grand Canyon tour helicopter crash; four others injured

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 9:17AM EST expiring February 11 at 3:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 11 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 11 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 11 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 9:07PM EST expiring February 11 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 10:21AM EST expiring February 11 at 12:21PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 10:21AM EST expiring February 11 at 12:20PM EST in effect for: Clinton
