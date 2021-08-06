Watch
NewsNational

Actions

2 million dehumidifiers recalled

items.[0].image.alt
Consumer Product and Safety Commission
dehumidifierRecall
Posted at 5:26 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 17:26:45-04

TWO MILLION DEHUMIDIFIERS ARE BEING RECALLED DUE TO FIRE AND BURN HAZARDS. — Two million dehumidifiers are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, the dehumidifiers, which were manufactured by New Widetech, have caused about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The dehumidifiers were sold under various brand names at Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart and other retailers from February 2009 through August 2017.

Owners are asked to stop using the products and contact to contact New Widetech for a refund.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!