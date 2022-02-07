2 inmates who escaped from Tennessee jail are dead, authorities say

Two of the three inmates who escaped from a jail in Tennessee on Friday are dead, authorities revealed on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver robbed a store in North Carolina and then led authorities on a chase before the vehicle they were in was disabled.

The post does not say how the men died.

Johnny Brown, who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail at the same time as Carr and Sarver, is still on the run.

According to WCYB, the men escaped through an HVAC vent.

Carr was in jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Sarver was facing auto theft and drug charges. Brown is accused of assault and stalking.

Anyone who knows where Brown may be hiding is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.